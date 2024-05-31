How Has Lakewood Church Evolved Over the Years?

Howdy, y’all! Today, we’re takin’ a deep dive into the story of Lakewood Church, a true Texas-sized testament to faith and community.

From its humble beginnings in a converted feed store to its status as one of the largest megachurches in the world, Lakewood Church has been a beacon of hope for folks far and wide. So grab a seat, partner, and let’s mosey on through the incredible journey of this Houston gem. Yeehaw!

Founding by John Osteen (1959)

Lakewood Church was founded by John Osteen, a former Southern Baptist pastor, on Mother’s Day in 1959.

The church began in a converted feed store in Northeast Houston, with an initial congregation of fewer than 100 people. John Osteen’s charismatic preaching style and focus on the love of God quickly attracted more followers.

Growth and Expansion in the 1970s and 1980s

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Lakewood Church experienced significant growth. John Osteen emphasized a nondenominational approach and the power of positive thinking, which resonated with a broad audience.

The church expanded its facilities several times to accommodate the growing congregation, eventually moving into a 7,500-seat sanctuary in 1987.

Television Ministry (1980s)

Expanded Reach: Lakewood Church began broadcasting its services on local television, reaching a larger audience.

Joel Osteen’s Leadership (1999)

After John Osteen passed away in 1999, his son, Joel Osteen, assumed leadership of Lakewood Church. Joel, who had previously worked behind the scenes producing his father’s television broadcasts, stepped into the pulpit despite having little formal theological training.

His motivational speaking style and emphasis on personal empowerment marked a new era for the church.

Acquisition of the Compaq Center (2003)

One of the most significant milestones in Lakewood Church’s history was the acquisition of the Compaq Center in 2003. The former home of the Houston Rockets was transformed into a state-of-the-art worship facility, which included a 16,800-seat auditorium, classrooms, a café, and a bookstore.

This move underscored the church’s rapid growth and its capacity to host large-scale events.

Rise to Global Prominence

Under Joel Osteen’s leadership, Lakewood Church has achieved global prominence. The church’s services are now broadcast to millions of viewers in over 100 countries every week.

Joel Osteen’s books, including bestsellers like “Your Best Life Now,” have further elevated the church’s profile, spreading its positive message worldwide.

Diverse Ministry Programs

Inclusivity: Offers services in Spanish to cater to the Hispanic community.

Technological Advancements

Embracing technological advancements, Lakewood Church has expanded its digital footprint. It streams services online, has an active presence on social media, and offers a mobile app to engage with its global congregation.

These tools have enabled the church to maintain and even grow its membership during times when in-person attendance was restricted, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Involvement and Outreach

Annual Events: Hosts back-to-school drives and holiday food distributions.

Ongoing Adaptation and Growth

Lakewood Church continues to adapt to the evolving needs of its congregation and society. It remains a family-led church, with Joel Osteen’s wife, Victoria, and their children actively involved in various ministries.

The church’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core message of hope and positivity has ensured its continued growth and influence.