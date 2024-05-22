What Are the Best Family-Friendly Activities in Houston?

Houston is one of the most fascinating cities in the country, no question about that. It offers so much, and no wonder people enjoy living there.

Another thing people love about it is that it offers so many family-friendly options.

I went to a bunch of them, and I want to provide you with my two cents on the best family-friendly activities in the city.

Houston Zoo

Address: 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Working Hours: Mon-Sun: 9 AM to 5 PM

Opened: 1922

The Houston Zoo is a top destination for families looking to engage with wildlife.

Home to over 6,000 animals, the zoo offers an opportunity to learn about species from around the globe.

Visitors can start their adventure at the sea lion habitat, where these playful creatures perform daily.

The zoo also boasts a popular giraffe feeding platform, allowing children to get up close and personal with these gentle giants.

Another must-see is the exhibit of golden-headed lion tamarins, an endangered species well cared for in their Houston home.

Special events like Zoo Boo and Zoo Lights transform the zoo into a festive wonderland during holidays, adding to its appeal.

With its combination of education, entertainment, and conservation efforts, the Houston Zoo provides an enriching experience for families of all ages. No wonder it is the second most-visited zoo in the country, after the one in San Diego.

Children’s Museum Houston

Address: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Working Hours: Sun: 9 AM – 5 PM Mon: Closed Tue: 9 AM – 5 PM Wed: 9 AM – 5 PM Thu: 9 AM – 8 PM Fri: 9 AM – 5 PM Sat: 9 AM – 5 PM

Opened: 1980

The Children’s Museum Houston is a place where learning and play become one.

Its interactive exhibits are designed to spark curiosity and creativity in young minds. One of the museum’s highlights is Kidtropolis, a mini city where children can role-play as city leaders, shop owners, or even journalists, learning valuable lessons about community and economy.

The outdoor play area, complete with water features and climbing structures, encourages physical activity and exploration.

Science lovers will enjoy the Newton Know-How exhibit, where they can conduct experiments and discover the laws of physics through hands-on activities.

During Spring Break, the museum hosts the Spring Break Blast, a week-long event packed with daily performances and special activities.

Each day offers something new, from live science demonstrations to art projects, ensuring that no two visits are the same.

Space Center Houston

Address: 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Working Hours: Mon – Sun: 10 AM – 5 PM

Opened: 1992

Space Center Houston offers an out-of-this-world experience for families interested in space exploration.

As the official visitor center of NASA Johnson Space Center, it provides an immersive look into the history and future of space travel.

Visitors can explore the Starship Gallery, which houses actual spacecraft and artifacts from past missions.

The Independence Plaza allows guests to tour a shuttle replica mounted on a Boeing 747, giving a rare glimpse into the complexities of space missions.

Children can participate in astronaut encounters and even try their hand at simulated space missions, where they can experience what it’s like to be part of a space crew.

Interactive exhibits like the Mission Mars, where kids can learn about the challenges of traveling to and living on the Red Planet, are particularly engaging.

Discovery Green

Address: 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Working Hours: Mon – Sun: 6 AM – 11 PM

Opened: 2008

Discovery Green is an urban oasis in the heart of Houston, offering a variety of activities for families.

This 12-acre park features a state-of-the-art playground where children can climb, swing, and slide to their hearts’ content.

During warmer months, the park’s splash pads provide a refreshing way to cool off. Discovery Green also hosts a range of seasonal events that cater to families, such as outdoor movie nights and interactive art installations.

The park’s scenic paths and open lawns make it an ideal spot for picnics and leisurely strolls. In the winter, the park transforms with a seasonal ice skating rink, adding to its year-round appeal.

For those looking to stay active, Discovery Green offers fitness classes, including yoga and Zumba, often free of charge.

The park’s central location and diverse offerings make it a popular gathering spot for both locals and visitors, ensuring there’s always something fun to do.

Kemah Boardwalk

Address: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Working Hours: Sun: 11 AM–11 PM Mon: 11 AM–9 PM Tue: 12–9 PM Wed: 11 AM–8 PM Thu: 11 AM–9 PM Fri: 11 AM–11 PM Sat: 11 AM–11 PM

Opened: 1997

Kemah Boardwalk is a vibrant waterfront amusement park that promises fun for the whole family.

Located along Galveston Bay, it features a variety of thrilling rides, including roller coasters and a Ferris wheel, providing stunning views of the bay.

One of the boardwalk’s highlights is the Stingray Reef, where kids can touch and feed live stingrays, creating memorable hands-on experiences with marine life.

The Rainforest Exhibit showcases exotic animals and plants, adding an educational twist to the adventure.

In addition to the rides and exhibits, Kemah Boardwalk offers numerous dining options, from casual eateries to waterfront restaurants, where families can enjoy delicious meals with scenic views.

The boardwalk also hosts seasonal events and festivals, such as the Boardwalk Wine Fest and Rock the Dock concerts, ensuring there’s always something exciting happening.

With its mix of entertainment, education, and dining, Kemah Boardwalk is a perfect destination for a family day out.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Working Hours: Mon – Sun: 9 AM – 5 PM

Opened: 1909

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a treasure trove of exhibits that captivate visitors of all ages.

Known for its extensive collection of fossils and artifacts, the museum offers a journey through time, from the age of dinosaurs to ancient Egypt.

The Morian Hall of Paleontology is particularly impressive, featuring a vast array of dinosaur skeletons and prehistoric creatures that fascinate young paleontologists.

Another highlight is the Hall of Ancient Egypt, where children can learn about mummies, pharaohs, and ancient civilizations through interactive displays.

The museum also houses a world-class planetarium, where families can enjoy immersive shows about the universe and our place in it.

Special exhibits and hands-on activities are frequently updated, ensuring that there’s always something new to discover.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s commitment to education and exploration makes it a must-visit destination for families seeking to inspire a love of science and history in their children.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Address: 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Working Hours: Sun: Closed Mon: 9 AM–5 PM Tue: 9 AM–5 PM Wed: 9 AM–5 PM Thu: 9 AM–5 PM Fri: 9 AM–11 PM Sat: 2–11 PM

Opened: 1923

Miller Outdoor Theatre, located in Hermann Park, is a beloved venue for free, family-friendly performances.

An open-air theatre hosts a variety of shows throughout the year, ranging from plays and musicals to concerts and dance performances.

Families can enjoy high-quality entertainment without the cost of tickets, making it accessible for everyone.

The theatre’s hillside seating allows for a relaxed, picnic-like atmosphere where children can move around freely while watching the show.

The venue’s programming includes children’s performances that captivate young audiences with imaginative storytelling and vibrant costumes.

Seasonal events, such as the Shakespeare Festival and summer concerts, add to the theatre’s diverse offerings.

The theatre operates rain or shine, so families are encouraged to bring appropriate gear to stay comfortable.

Splashway Waterpark & Campground

Address:5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475

Working Hours: Sat – Sun: 11 AM–6 PM

Opened: 1998

Splashway Waterpark & Campground is a family-friendly destination that combines the excitement of water attractions with the relaxation of outdoor camping.

The waterpark features an array of slides, lazy rivers, and splash zones designed to cater to various age groups, ensuring fun for everyone.

Thrill-seekers can enjoy high-speed slides, while younger children can play safely in designated splash areas.

The park also offers amenities such as cabana rentals and food stands, making it easy for families to spend a whole day there.

Beyond the water attractions, Splashway’s campground provides a range of accommodation options, from tent sites to cozy cabins.

The campground features additional activities, including fishing, paddle boating, and outdoor games, creating a comprehensive recreational experience.

Seasonal events and themed weekends, such as Halloween festivities and holiday celebrations, add to the park’s appeal.

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Address: 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Working Hours: Mon – Sun: 7 AM – 7:30 PM

Opened: 1967

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center offers a peaceful retreat where families can connect with nature and learn about the local ecosystem.

This 155-acre nature preserve features a network of trails that wind through diverse habitats, including forests, meadows, and wetlands. The trails are designed to be accessible for all ages, making it easy for families to explore together.

Educational programs and guided hikes provide insights into the native flora and fauna, helping children develop an appreciation for the environment.

The Nature Center itself offers interactive exhibits that engage kids with hands-on activities and displays about local wildlife. Special events, such as bird-watching tours and nature crafts workshops, add to the educational fun.

The arboretum also has picnic areas where families can relax and enjoy the serene surroundings.