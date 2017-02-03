Travers & Travers

Travers & Travers

Family Law, Appellate Law, Mediation

“Our goal is to help clients through the most difficult times of their lives,” says Sherrie Haussner Travers.

Providing superior legal representation in divorce and family law matters, Travers & Travers is a family of family lawyers.

These dynamic lawyers are family law leaders throughout Harris and Fort Bend Counties. From divorce, complex property cases, and custody disputes to mediation and appellate practice, Travers & Travers is experienced in all aspects of family law.

Travers & Travers is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Both Mack and Sherrie are Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent Lawyers. Sherrie is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Mack & Sherrie Travers

Travers & Travers

20501 I-10 West, Ste. 124

Katy, TX 77450

281-492-2166

www.katylawyer.com