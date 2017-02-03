Thea M. Fabio

As a family law board certified specialist with over 37 years of legal experience, Thea Marie Fabio is devoted exclusively to the practice and litigation of family law matters. Divorce proceedings can be heart-wrenching and painful for clients, and she is determined to help ease the stress that occurs during this trying time. Her philosophy is to listen carefully to her clients before recommending the best course of action. She is sensitive to the needs of the children, and offers common sense advice. Frequently, she wears the “counselor” hat as often as the “lawyer” hat in helping to carve creative solutions to difficult issues. She has the expertise and toughness to handle complicated property issues, such as separate property tracing, business evaluations, and retirement benefits, as well as the compassion and intuition to help the client deal with the psychological stress of the divorce or modification.

Ms. Fabio has practiced with general civil lawyer, Richard Merrill, for more than 27 years. This is the 9th year that she has been named an H Texas Top Family Lawyer. She is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, College of the State Bar of Texas, and the Texas Center for Legal Ethics and Professionalism, as well as a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. She is actively involved in community issues and consistently volunteers with the Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program. Ms. Fabio is AV rated (highest rating) by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

