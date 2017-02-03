Papa M. Dieye

Family Law

For more than a decade, attorney Papa M. Dieye has worked tirelessly to secure justice for his clients. “All my clients fully understand what is going on with their case and have complete access to me and my staff. They get my cell number and can call whenever,” says Dieye, who specializes in both family and personal injury law. Staying on top of the law is a priority for the attorneys at The Dieye Firm. “We attend way more than the required continuing legal education classes mandated by the state bar. Our goal is to always be as prepared for our clients as we can be.”

The Dieye Firm, PLLC

112 West 4th St.

Houston, TX 77007

832-301-3636

www.dieyelaw.com