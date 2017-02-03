Larry Chamberlin

Larry Chamberlin

Family Law & Mediation

The art of Mediation is to find the things most important to each party, help them to achieve it and to dissuade each from harmful mistakes. Having over 25 years of experience in litigation helps Larry Chamberlin expose wishful thinking that simply would not hold up in a court of law. Fair and equitable results is always the aim.

In addition to being a stellar mediator, Chamberlin is a respected litigator, known for advocating his client’s position by use of numerous repertoires; he knows that some cases require finesse while other require forcefulness. He is well-known among his peers for effective skills, handling contested cases since 1988. Board Certified in Family Law, he is also well seasoned in providing estate planning, probate, criminal defense, and civil litigation.

Larry Chamberlin knows the law, is highly articulate, and can make all the difference in the world.

“I explain my clients’ legal options and their consequences. I listen to understand their needs and desires. If they are unrealistic, I help formulate a reasonable alternative. I help articulate their experience.”

Before earning his Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School, where he was elected to the National Order of Barristers in 1988, Mr. Chamberlin received a Masters of Arts in International Business Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also a member of Mensa and in 2006 while in the Juvenile Forensic Psychology Masters program, he was elected to Psi Chi, the prestigious psychology honor society.

Chamberlin Law & Mediation

3724 FM 1960 Road W., Ste. 222

Houston, TX 77068

281-580-2222

www.larrychamberlin.net

Larry@Chamberlin.com