Family Law

The York Law Firm and Douglas R. York, with 17 years of experience in family law, are known for hands-on, personal, and aggressive representation of clients, and for in-depth knowledge of all the complex legal and financial issues that can arise in divorce. Whether the issue is divorce, child custody and support, modification of custody and support agreements, adoption, or appellate work, Doug York brings unparalleled experience to the case.

Doug York was a policeman for 18 years before he decided he could help people more as a family law attorney. He demonstrates the passionate commitment of a skilled police officer in his law practice—always willing to go to trial, if necessary, to achieve his client’s goals.

But he is also thoroughly acquainted with almost every conceivable issue that can arise in a divorce case, whether it is a difficult financial question, an issue of hidden assets, a complex custody problem, a foreign divorce, or a case that needs to be appealed to a higher court.

“We see clients at a difficult time in their lives,” says Doug York. “But we know we can make things better right away by putting our skills and experience to work for them.”

3355 W. Alabama, Ste. 100

Houston, TX 77098

713-479-5555

douglasyork.com