Daniel Lee

Family Law

It’s all about the client’s best interest for Daniel Lee. With more than nine years of trial experience in commercial litigation, personal injury and family law, Lee is strategically positioned to create a vantage point for his every case. He strives to lower his client’s stress level not only with competent representation, but also with a compassionate approach to a highly emotional situation.

Not your typical family law attorney, Lee is also a real estate investor and a successful restauranteur. He utilizes his business acumen in applying a successful formula to all his cases and to anticipate issues business owners face in a divorce. No matter how complex or contentious your divorce, child custody or child support case, Lee always works hard to obtain the best results in negotiations and in the courtroom.

Daniel Lee

C.Y. Lee Legal Group, PLLC

1305 Prairie St., Ste. 300

Houston, TX 77002

832-632-4639

www.leelegalgroup.com