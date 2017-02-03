Cathy Herrington Hale

Family Law and Civil/Probate Litigation

Cathy is the founder of The Herrington Law Firm and has represented hundreds of clients in the last 18 years in personal injury and family law disputes. She is committed to providing quality legal representation to her clients and obtaining the best outcome through trial or mediation. Clients often note her passion for the law, respect in the legal community and accessibility of her firm. At The Herrington Law Firm, you will receive personal service and experienced advocates in the courtroom.

The Herrington Law Firm, PC

10190 Katy Freeway, Ste. 440

Houston, TX 77043

713-227-0050

www.herringtonlawfirm.com