Alvin L. Zimmerman & Gary J. Zimmerman
Family Law
Dealing in divorce, custody modifications, traditional and collaborative divorce, and premarital agreements.
Alvin L. Zimmerman
(J.D. – University of Houston Law Center)
Former district judge: 269th (Civil), 309th (Family). Past Chair Houston Bar Association: Family Law, ADR Sections. Board Certified Family Law by TBLS. Fellow, American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.
Gary J. Zimmerman
(Fluent Spanish, J.D. – University of Texas Law School)
Volunteer for Child Advocates, Inc. Honors graduate: St. John’s School and Claremont McKenna College.
Zimmerman, Axelrad, Meyer, Stern & Wise, PC
3040 Post Oak Boulevard, Ste. 1300
Houston, TX 77056
713-552-1234
www.zimmerlaw.com