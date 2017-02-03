A. Michelle Fulton

A. Michelle Fulton

Family Law

Values are the heart of The Fulton Law Firm, PLLC, which prides itself on being Christian. Specializing in divorce and family law, A. Michelle Fulton, who knows firsthand how devastating a divorce can be, believes these sensitive matters are best resolved outside the courtroom, through mediation. “We treat our clients like family. Our motto is ‘Providing and Protecting Your Peace of Mind is Our Number One Goal,’ and we truly strive to achieve that,” says Fulton.

Throughout her career, Fulton, a fellow of Texas State Bar College, has received numerous awards, having been voted Top Family Lawyer by Houstonia Magazine and AVVO Top Choice Rated Family Lawyer.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, Fulton graduated cum laude from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

A. Michelle Fulton

The Fulton Law Firm, PPLC

319 South Austin St.

Webster, TX 77598

281-316-0166

www.fultonlawfirm.com