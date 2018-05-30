Terry K. Scarborough, MD

Terry K. Scarborough, MD

Texas Laparoscopic Consultants

When looking for the top physicians in the field of weight-loss surgery, Drs. Terry Scarborough and Sherman Yu bring excellence and expertise. They are both board-certified general surgeons with fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.

Drs. Yu and Scarborough offer the entire spectrum of weight-loss procedures. They have been recognized as Houston’s top doctors for weight-loss surgery. Drs. Yu and Scarborough’s top priorities are safety, satisfaction and excellence in patient outcomes. And, First Surgical Hospital is TLC’s leading choice in a surgical care facility, where patients will find outstanding services in the most comfortable of settings.

In addition to patient care, both doctors are champions for local charities, Kids Meals and Cycle Kids. Kids Meals goal is to end childhood hunger, and Cycle Kids aims to strengthen healthy lifestyle habits.

At TLC Surgery, we have an entire practice dedicated to helping patients succeed with your weight-loss goals via surgical and non-surgical techniques. What sets TLC Surgery apart from other practices is their dedication to helping patients live longer, healthier and happier lives.

Texas Laparoscopic Consultants offer: Medically Supervised Weight-loss Program • Single Incision Surgery • Gastric Balloon • Weight-loss Surgery Revision • Adjustable Gastric Band • Anti-Reflux Procedures • Gastric Sleeve • General Laparoscopic Surgery • Gastric Bypass • Duodenal Switch

TEXAS LAPAROSCOPIC CONSULTANTS

1200 Binz, Ste. 950

Houston, TX 77004

713-493-7700

www.tlcsurgery.com