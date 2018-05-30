Shitel Patel, MD

Lift Plastic Surgery

Dr. Patel is a renowned plastic surgeon who is double-boarded in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery, with an additional fellowship from the prestigious University of Texas-Southwestern in Craniofacial Surgery. Dr. Patel has been published numerous times in PRS (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) and the Journal of Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery for his cutting-edge research and methods starting from very early in his career. He has been invited to present at the top conferences for Plastic Surgery, including ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons) and Texas Society for Plastic Surgery.

His unique ability to precisely execute a range of procedures, from Reconstructive to Cosmetic, Pediatric to Adult, while fostering a close, compassionate rapport with his patients makes him very fortunate to run two busy offices—in the heart of the Medical Center and Clear Lake. His reviews constantly tout his thorough explanations of procedures and technical methods that allow him to earn both his patients and their family’s trust. He uses state-of-the-art methods and an artistic hand to deliver results that are exceptional and account for the body aging gracefully, which leads to very happy clientele.

When a patient is diagnosed with breast cancer, Dr. Patel is recognized by top Houston hospitals and doctors, including other Plastic Surgeons, to be able to take the patient through the entire process: from initial diagnosis to resection and reconstruction with a well-planned cosmetic result that creatively hides the scars. This includes implant-based reconstruction and the use of your own tissue (i.e., DIEP flaps), to create the most natural and beautiful result. Lift Plastic Surgery is the only practice in Houston and Clear Lake to offer one-stop total breast care.

Houston Location

7400 Fannin St., Ste. 1240

Houston, TX 77054

832-835-1131

Webster Location

210 Genesis Blvd., Ste. B

Webster, TX 77598

832-835-1131

liftplastics.com