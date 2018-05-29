Nilesh Kotecha, MD, FACS, FAANS

Least Invasive Neurospine Surgery

Dr. Nilesh N. Kotecha founded The Texas Institute for Spine Care to provide state-of-the-art care using the least-invasive, most cutting-edge technology, including lasers, for patients afflicted with neck and back pain. Dr. Kotecha is a neurosurgeon who graduated from Brown University and has completed two different fellowships: Complex and Reconstructive Spine Surgery and Endoscopic Laser Spine Surgery.

Having been trained by top neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons, his skills allow him to treat patients with the least invasive techniques possible and, in most cases, administering only minimal anesthesia allowing for same day surgery and discharge. These are procedures that most surgeons don’t regularly perform; few have attempted them at all.

Why do hundreds of satisfied patients recommend Dr. Kotecha to their families and friends? Because he offers a truly unique approach to modern spine care that is laser-focused on getting each patient back to enjoying life as soon as possible. His depth of knowledge and ability to perform any procedure in a way that allows his patients to get immediate relief and the best long-term results sets him apart from the rest.

