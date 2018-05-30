Masaki Oishi, MD, PHD

The Kraus Back and Neck Institute (KBNI) is honored to be featured in the Top Doctor Issue of H Texas for the 10th consecutive year. Dr. Gary Kraus and Dr. Masaki Oishi, both top-rated neurosurgeons, strive to provide the highest-quality service to patients, in a compassionate and caring environment. Physicians at the KBNI have learned, after having treated more than 30,000 patients, that the best way to meet the needs and expectations of the patient is through excellent communication. “No two patients have the same problem or desires,” says Dr. Oishi. “It is our role, as neurosurgeons, to diagnose what is causing a patient’s difficulties, explain it to them, and together with the patient, formulate a treatment plan which will best meet their expectations.”

Physicians at the KBNI have treated patients with neck pain, back pain, and spine and brain disorders, and continue to focus on the most important issue—the needs and goals of the patient. The result has been years of highly satisfied patients.

“Frequently, surgery is not necessary to help patients suffering with pain,” says Dr. Kraus. “Patients often achieve excellent results with nonsurgical treatments such as chiropractic treatments and physical therapy…at times, epidural steroid injections, sacro-iliac joint injections and facet blocks may also be very beneficial.” Dr. Oishi adds: “The advantage of being evaluated by a highly experienced team is that patients can be shown and educated about their problem, which helps them to make the best decision, be it surgical intervention or conservative care, to heal their pain and restore their quality of life.” It is this conservative approach, of avoiding surgery when possible, but using the most current and advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques when necessary, that has gained the confidence of many satisfied patients to refer their trusted family and friends for care.

“Many patients come to see us because they have low-back or neck pain, leg or arm pain, and weakness,” adds Dr. Kraus. “They may have been in an accident, and suffered trauma to their spine. Many patients are scared, depressed and fearful. Pain has taken over their lives, their families and their jobs.” Adds Dr. Oishi: “A big fear of patients is that they may require a large operation. Many are relieved to know that there are often numerous treatment options available to improve their pain without an operation.”

Many patients treated at the KBNI have experienced significant improvements in their pain, and many have “gotten their lives back.” Patients have said, “I wish I had gotten treatment a long time ago. For the first time in years, I have no pain.” The goal at the KBNI is to restore patients’ function, and get people back to their lives with their families and their jobs. This provides the ultimate satisfaction to the doctors and staff at the KBNI.

“Most patients don’t need to see the inside of an operating room,” Dr. Kraus points out. “So don’t live in fear and pain,” advises Dr. Oishi.

Dr. Oishi was born and raised in the United States, and was awarded the National Institutes of Health National Research Service Award in 1989. He is board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, and is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He was awarded the Congress of Neurological Surgeons Wilder Penfield Clinical Investigation Fellowship in spine surgery in 2002, and is one of the very few fellowship-trained spine surgeons in the state of Texas. Dr. Oishi has been in practice for 16 years, and also holds a PhD in Neuroscience from the prestigious Rockefeller University in New York City. He has been nominated to the AANS/CNS Joint Guidelines Committee.

Publications include chapters in the textbook Spine: State of the Art Reviews (STARs), as well as multiple papers in peer-reviewed journals such as Neurosurgery, Journal of Neuroscience, Biochemistry, Molecular Medicine and the EMBO Journal.

Specialty: Neurosurgery

Education: Cornell University Medical College, New York, NY, MD; Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, NY, Residency in Neurosurgery; University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, Fellowship Spine Surgery

