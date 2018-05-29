Jennifer Chen Hopkins, MD

Although research has consistently proven that sleep is crucial for good health, many of us don’t get the rest we need. At the Sleep Health Clinic of The Woodlands, Dr. Jennifer Hopkins utilizes the latest technologies in a caring, compassionate environment to treat and change the lives of people with sleep-related disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, chronic insomnia, restless legs syndrome and more.

“The work we do to help our patients get a better night’s sleep can positively impact nearly every ailment they have, from abnormal heart rhythms to chronic pain to depression and anxiety,” says Dr. Hopkins, a fellowship-trained specialist with board certifications in Sleep Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. “Investing in sleep is an investment in your health.”

