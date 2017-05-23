Ike Eni, MD

IKE ENI, MD

Internal Medicine

Finding the right Internal Medicine/ Primary Care Physician who’s equally experienced and compassionate isn’t always easy. That’s why Dr. Ike Eni and his team at Eni HealthCare are renowned for consistently providing excellent, individualized, comprehensive, whole patient care—something patient reviews continually emphasize. From preventative screenings, hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, weight management, allergies, acid reflux and anxiety disorders, their goal is to help you achieve optimal health.

It is no surprise that Dr. Eni is a recipient of numerous coveted awards including Physician of the year nominee by CHI St. Luke’s The Woodlands, Houston’s Top Professional 2016, Houston’s Top Doc 2015-2016. Dr. Eni is Board Certified and has more than 26 years of experience making patients enjoy a healthy life. Let us be your primary care physician.

9319 Pinecroft Dr., Ste. 120

The Woodlands, TX 77380

936-321-1946

www.doctoreni.com