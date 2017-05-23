Frances M. Jones DDS, MAGD

A beautiful smile radiates confidence. Let Dr. Frances Jones give you an awesome smile. Dr. Jones is one of the foremost dentists in the country as a “MASTER IN THE ACADEMY OF GENERAL DENTISTRY,” having completed more than 2,500 hours of advanced continuing education. Recently she was recognized with the AGD’s prestigious Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition symbolizing her dedication to dentistry and the fulfillment of her responsibility to give back to the dental profession and her community through volunteer efforts. Less than 400 dentists hold this distinction. Dr. Jones holds degrees from the University of Virginia and the West Virginia School of Dentistry.

Dr. Jones has been featured as a “TOP DENTIST” and “TOP DOC” in H Texas magazine, and as a “SUPER DENTIST” in Texas Monthly. She was voted the “Reader’s Choice Winner as Best Dentist” in the Rivers Oaks, West University and Bellaire Examiners. Dr. Jones has been recognized in the Guide to America’s Top Dentists. She has appeared on CBS-TV‘s American Health Front and on CBS radio. In her downtown Houston office, Dr. Jones has provided over 20 years of quality cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry.

Dr. Jones has completed thousands of cosmetic makeovers consisting of Porcelain Veneers, Bonding, Whitening, INVISALIGN, Implant and Full Mouth Restorations. She offers SEDATION DENTISTRY for those who experience dental anxiety.

Dr. Jones’ goal is to provide high quality dentistry in a comfortable and caring environment while restoring the teeth to their ideal form and function, thus giving the patient a confident smile. Dr. Jones is committed to changing lives by changing smiles! Call 713-655-1633 and make your appointment today!

919 Milam, Ste. 110

Houston, TX 77002

713-655-1633

www.drfrancesjones.com