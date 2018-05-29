Edward I. Lee, MD

Plastic Surgery

Dr. Lee is a board-certified, fellowship-trained plastic surgeon serving the greater Houston area. Dr. Lee is an experienced and highly-skilled surgeon, having completed numerous years of specialty training in the areas of plastic and reconstructive surgery. He was recognized with an esteemed teaching award in 2016 from Baylor College of Medicine’s Division of Plastic Surgery. He also earned a spot on “Super Doctor®” Rising Stars list and is one of “Houston’s Top Doctors” by H Texas magazine.

Dr. Lee is a world-renowned lecturer, presenter, and researcher in the plastic and reconstructive surgery field and performs plastic surgeries around the globe. As a respected member of the medical community, Dr. Lee pursued his personal dream, and opened his own private practice in the spring of 2016.

At Nuveau Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Lee and his staff strive to provide the highest quality services, while allowing the patients to feel comfortable, confident, and at-ease with their decisions. With a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical treatment options available, Dr. Lee and his staff are able to offer an individualized, custom treatment plan that is personalized to fit both the short-term and long-term goals and desires of each patient.

NUVEAU PLASTIC SURGERY

546 Waugh Dr.

Houston, TX 77019

713-526-1220 • nuveauplasticsurgery.com