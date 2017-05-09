Diagnostic Eye Center

Aric Welton, OD, Marc Sanders, MD, FACS, Stephanie Lozano, OD, Andrew Salem, MD

For nearly 20 years, the doctors of Diagnostic Eye Center have been committed to providing the most advanced eyecare in Houston, along with an unparalleled dedication to customer service. With a focus on compassion and communication, Diagnostic Eye Center offers a personalized experience for every patient.

Drs. Marc Sanders and Andrew Salem are board certified ophthalmologists who are at the forefront of the rapidly expanding field of vision correction. They offer the latest advancements in custom bladeless cataract and LASIK surgery, focusing on each patient’s individual goals and lifestyle needs. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their countless patient referrals and outstanding reviews.

Optometrists Drs. Aric Welton and Stephanie Lozano specialize in surgical co-management, as well as the treatment of glaucoma and dry eye. Their expertise also

extends to complex contact lens fittings.

Patients can count on comprehensive eye care at Diagnostic Eye Center, from routine complete eye exams and glasses to sophisticated procedures such as corneal transplants, Intacs, and collagen crosslinking. We are conveniently located in the River Oaks area and offer same day appointments. Our on-site optical shop carries a wide selection of glasses. The doctors and staff welcome the opportunity to address all your eyecare needs.

3405 Edloe St., Ste. 300

Houston, TX 77027

713-797-1500

www.DiagnosticEyeCenter.com