David Dennison DDS, MS, PhD

Dr. Dennison welcomes patients to a practice where caring and compassion combine with education and experience to provide the best in dental care. With the support of his hand–picked, knowledgeable team, Dr. Dennison creates excellence in both patient care and clinical results. Building a relationship of trust with each patient, he realizes that every individual has unique needs and concerns. If you are not happy with your smile, are missing teeth, or are concerned about health matters, Dr. Dennison will educate you so that you have a complete understanding of your condition and are informed about options for treatment.

Life Changing! Fifty percent of the adult population is missing at least one tooth. Dr. Dennison was one of the first to offer solutions for replacing missing teeth in hours. He says, “New implants therapies such as the All-On-4 technique can change your life.” This technique uses strategically placed implants to support a prosthesis which replaces your teeth. Dr. Dennison provides periodontal therapy to give you healthy teeth and gums and state-of-the-art implant therapies to restore your smile utilizing in-office sedation to control anxiety during treatment. Dr. Dennison’s treatment can help you change your life, rejuvenate your smile or just be healthy.

Dr. Dennison remains dedicated to advancing his own expertise as well as educating others about the latest technologies and techniques in order to provide optimal patient care. He works closely with dentists throughout the Houston area to provide the most comprehensive care possible. He is the founder of the University Dental Study Club of Houston, a branch of the nationally recognized Seattle Study Club. Dr. Dennison says, “The ultimate goal of University Dental Study Club is to provide an innovative venue for continued learning that will enhance the excellent care we currently provide our patients.”

Dr. Dennison is a Board Certified Periodontist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. He is a graduate and former faculty member of the University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, and he received his Ph.D. at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

