Charles Campbell, DDS, MAGD
May 23, 2017 by Web Editor
General Dentistry
When you pay a visit to the warm offices of Charles Campbell, DDS, MAGD, you immediately feel at ease. The industry veteran, with more than 26 years of experience in general dentistry, leads a small staff and together, they have treated generations of families, specializing in complete patient care.
Dr. Campbell attended the University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of the University of Texas Dental Branch, Houston, as well as a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and Master of the Academy of General Dentistry.
“I love keeping my patients healthy and making lives better one smile at a time,” says Dr. Campbell.
2426 Center St.
Deer Park, TX 77536
281-479-0852
www.charlesecampbelldds.com