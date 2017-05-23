Charles Campbell, DDS, MAGD

General Dentistry

When you pay a visit to the warm offices of Charles Campbell, DDS, MAGD, you immediately feel at ease. The industry veteran, with more than 26 years of experience in general dentistry, leads a small staff and together, they have treated generations of families, specializing in complete patient care.

Dr. Campbell attended the University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of the University of Texas Dental Branch, Houston, as well as a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and Master of the Academy of General Dentistry.

“I love keeping my patients healthy and making lives better one smile at a time,” says Dr. Campbell.

CHARLES CAMPBELL, DDS, MAGD

2426 Center St.

Deer Park, TX 77536

281-479-0852

www.charlesecampbelldds.com