Calvin Jung, MD

Calvin Jung, MD

Cosmetic Surgery

Body sculpting is the secret to looking and feeling your best, and at Premiere Surgical Arts that’s what they do best. Dr. Calvin Jung, who’s double board-certified in cosmetic surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery, focuses mostly on liposuction and fat transfer using the latest advancements at his Houston-based practice. “Watching the transformation is amazing,” he says, “and for most patients, it’s life-changing.”

In addition to Dr. Jung’s covetable Brazilian butt lift, patients flock to the office to see Nurse Sabrina Balloun, known for her artistic touch when it comes to injectables (filler/botox/kybella).

A believer in quality over quantity, Dr. Jung helms a small staff who takes the time to get to know each person. “You get the five-star experience. You don’t feel like you have walked into a doctor’s office.”

Premiere Surgical Arts

2024 Richmond Ave.

Houston TX, 77098

832-930-7660 • premieresurgicalarts.com