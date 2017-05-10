Billy Cheong, DC

Chiropractic

Elite Spine and Health Center is a full-service chiropractic and rehabilitation facility, specializing in sports medicine and whiplash-related injuries. Dr. Billy Cheong and his team go beyond adjustments and soft tissue treatments, implementing a functional approach that’s supplemented by the industry’s most cutting-edge treatments: Graston, myofascial release (MFR), KinesioTape/RockTape, electrotherapy, traction, custom orthotic fittings, in-house testing of Nerve Conduction Velocity (NCV) and spinal ultrasounds. “Each person who walks into our office, whether they have a neurological, muscular or skeletal condition, is going to receive specialized care that is tailored to them. We strive to make each and every patient feel the difference after treatment, whether that means less pain, being able to enjoy time with kids or living an overall healthier lifestyle,” says Dr. Cheong.

Dr. Cheong started his chiropractic career working alongside the head chiropractor of the Houston Texans and Astros, and now leads one of the top chiropractic offices in Houston.

Elite Spine & Health Center

2901 Wilcrest Dr., Ste. 140

Houston, TX 77042

832-925-6004

www.elitespinehouston.com