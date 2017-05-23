Bill K. So, DDS, PA

Westway Park Dental

One of Houston’s top dentists, Bill So, DDS, PA, knows a little something about service. Dr. So proudly served his country for 12 years, serving in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2008 and 2010. Back in Houston now, Dr. So is dedicated to ensuring the best dental care for his patients. Having stepped away from his patients for long periods of time for army duty deployments, he felt leaving the army was necessary in order to make his patients top priority—what he strives for since he began his career—although he will always be honored to have served the country for the time he did.

By successfully completing continuing-education classes, Dr. So remains at the forefront of advancements in dental healthcare. He specializes in cosmetic and general dentistry, including Zoom Whitening, Invisible Braces, veneers, crowns, fillings and dental checkups. His office is equipped with the latest in dental technology, such as digital x-rays, which are beneficial in educating his patients. In addition, Dr. So is certified in intravenous sedation to allow patients further relaxation during procedures.

“My primary concern is for the health and well-being of my patients. I want them to feel relaxed and comfortable from the beginning of their treatment and into recovery,” says Dr. So. “Our team works hard to build relationships with our patients so that they feel comfortable, not only in the dental chair, but also with the decisions they make regarding their dental healthcare.”

Dr. So received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M and his Doctorate of Dental Science from the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston. He is currently a director on the Board of Houston Academy of General Dentistry and is a member of a number of national and local dental organizations.

Bill K. So, DDS,PA

Westway Park Dental

4410 Westway Park Blvd., Ste. 600

Houston, TX 77041

www.westwayparkdental.com

info@westwayparkdental.com

713-690-1900