Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

If you’re looking for personal attention and a place where everyone knows your name, the office of Dr. Ivi Sanguinetti DDS, PA, is where it’s at. You’ll be in the capable hands of Dr. Sanguinetti, voted one of Houston’s Top Dentists by H Texas magazine for the second consecutive year. With more than two decades of experience in the dental field, Dr. Sanguinetti, a graduate of the University of Texas Houston dental branch, specializes in making your smile gorgeous, offering cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, veneers, crowns on implants and All-on-4 implant dentures.

“I love to get to know my patients’ health, concerns and a little bit about them. It’s not just a procedure we are doing, but a unique person who needs treatment,” says Dr. Sanguinetti, whose calm, positive demeanor is evident while she works. Patients fondly refer to her as “the singing dentist” because she’s known to sing or hum along to the radio while she works.

IVI SANGUINETTI, DDS, PA

6920 Garth Rd.

Baytown, TX 77521

281-421-5950

www.singing-dentist.com