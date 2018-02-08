Terri Alani, DDS

Cosmetic, Implant & General Dentistry

Dr. Terri Alani and her team of smile experts make each and every one of her patients a priority. Her experience in esthetic dentistry has created thousands of naturally beautiful smiles. “The lab used in fabricating these natural looking crowns and veneers plays a key role in achieving the desired result and our boutique lab is amazing!” Our office focuses on metal-free dentistry ranging from nautral looking fillings to all porcelain crowns. Invisalign and Zoom whitening are also offered. Veneers are done with minimal prepping so the patient usuallly does not need to be numbed. Each patient has unique needs and Dr. Alani and her staff can relate well to their concerns. She strives to educate the community through her Channel 11 Great Day Houston segments as well her interviews on Channel 2, Fox and Channel 13. She co-hosts What’s up Doc?, a new medical show featured on Houston Live TV.

“We know how important aesthetics are to our patients and our attention to detail is one of our strengths.” Routine blood pressure readings as well as oral cancer exams are part of a very comprehensive evaluation that focuses on the overall health of each patient. Dr. Alani states, “The mouth is the window to the rest of the body. We understand the intimate connection between oral health and overall health and what you can do to protect yourself.”

5636 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77056

713-621-5141

www.texastoothlady.com