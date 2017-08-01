Will Adams

Will Adams and his team represent plaintiffs in serious personal injury matters and commercial litigation. He is Double Board Certified in Personal Injury by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocates. Will has been recognized by numerous groups and publications as a leader in his field and was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Texas for the year 2011 by the National Trial Lawyers. Will has also been selected as a Texas Super Lawyer® in Texas Monthly every year since 2010 and as one of the ‘Top Lawyers for Personal Injury’ every year since 2006. Will is a life member of the prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and serves on the Board of Directors of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

ADAMS LAW FIRM

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. H205

Katy, TX 77494

281-391-9237

www.adamslawpersonalinjury.com