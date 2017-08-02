Stacey A. Lafitte

Stacey Lafitte knows family law, and her clients benefit from her extensive experience in all facets of litigation. Ms. Lafitte handles cases dealing with estates of all sizes, and custody issues ranging from the simple to the complex.

When asked why she chose family law, Ms. Lafitte said, “Helping clients through periods of personal transition is uniquely challenging and very rewarding. Family law requires a certain temperament, and I pride myself in remaining calm in the chaos. Fighting over the custody of a child or dismantling a lifetime of asset accumulation often stresses clients to the breaking point. I prepare them for the rigors of litigation, and help them cope with the daily emotional and sometimes physical toll the legal process can take on them and their children. When my clients are at their worst, they can count on me to be at my best. I can’t imagine practicing in any other area of the law.”

Ms. Lafitte is a graduate of Baylor University and South Texas College of Law. She is a certified family law mediator, is certified in collaborative law, and is a member of the HBA Family Law Section and the Burta Rhoads Raborn Family Law Inn of Court.

