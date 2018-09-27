Simon Law Group, PLLC

Simon Law Group, PLLC | Immigration Law

If you’re in need of an immigration lawyer with personal experience, look no further than Simon Law Group PLLC. Helmed by dynamic husband-and-wife team Sebastian Simon and Aseel Saqer Simon, the full-service immigration law firm specializes in family-and employment-based immigration, necessary visas, business and investor visas, naturalization and citizenship, deportation defense and asylum. The attorneys and staff work with clients worldwide in English, Spanish, Arabic and Malayalam.

Sebastian Simon, a native of Chile who underwent the arduous process of immigrating to the U.S., has more than a decade of experience practicing immigration law. Bringing her legal corporate background and cultural upbringing to the practice, Aseel Saqer Simon focuses on assisting employers, entrepreneurs and investors with their immigration needs. The couple takes pride in identifying solutions for families who have chosen the U.S. to make their dreams come true.

1111 N. Loop W., Ste. 1111

Houston, TX 77008

713-839-0639 • simonimmigrationlaw.com