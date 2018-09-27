Scott M. Brown
September 27, 2018 by Bambi Abernathy
Filed under Brown, Scott M., Top Lawyers
Scott M. Brown
Family Law
At Scott M. Brown and Associates, success in the courtroom is not something that’s taken lightly. Whether it’s a matter of family law, including high-asset divorce and complex child custody battles, criminal law or personal injury, Scott M. Brown and his team are steadfast in their commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for their every client. “Our number-one goal is to help our clients achieve success with their legal problems,” says Brown, who’s board certified as a family law specialist through the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction held by less than one percent of the attorneys in Texas. A 2016-2018 Texas Super Lawyer®, Brown also holds the highest possible Avvo rating.
SCOTT M. BROWN & ASSOCIATES
17210 Mercury Dr.
Houston, TX 77058
281-488-1918 • sbrownlawyer.com