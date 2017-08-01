G. Scott Fiddler

Employment Litigation

G. Scott Fiddler’s practice is focused on representing businesses and executives in employment and commercial litigation, including wrongful termination, wage and hour, non-compete, and trade secret cases. Fiddler is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law and in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, making him one of only approximately twenty-five attorneys in Texas with both board certifications.

Fiddler, who has also been named by Texas Super Lawyers® magazine as one of the top attorneys in Texas in employment litigation, believes experience and skill in a specialized practice benefits his clients through cost-effective, proven results. “We try cases, and we believe our track record in the courtroom benefits all of our clients,” says Fiddler. Because Fiddler routinely represents both employees and employers in the courtroom, he is in a unique position to understand employment cases from both sides.

Running a highly specialized practice means carefully selecting cases. “We don’t believe a law practice should be run like an assembly line. We limit the number of cases we take to ensure we can devote the time each case deserves to obtain the best possible results for our clients,” Fiddler says.

