Robert North

Robert North | Property Litigation

Engineer-turned-attorney Robert North combines his 20 years of legal and technical training with a practical approach to problem solving to provide effective solutions for the obstacles impacting his clients’ businesses. From traditional real estate transactions to litigation, North and his firm counsel land developers, community associations and other landowners on all issues affecting real property, including: title conveyances; easements and land encumbrances; contract, warranty, fair housing, restrictive covenant enforcement, real property finance and security agreements; lien priority and foreclosure; landlord/tenant disputes; and legislation affecting landowner rights. “I always look at the impact of my client’s decisions not just in the short-term, but also in the long-term, so that today’s decisions don’t become tomorrow’s disasters,” says North.

Among Robert North’s many distinctions include being selected as an H Texas Top Lawyer in Real Estate for 2014–2017, as well as being named to the Texas Rising Stars list from 2015-2017.

Robert North

North Law, P.C.

1010 Lamar St., Ste. 1500

Houston, TX 77002

713-844-8030

www.northlawpc.com