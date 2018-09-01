Raed Gonzalez, JD LLM

Raed Gonzalez, JD LLM | Immigration Law

Raed Gonzalez is the Chairman of Gonzalez Olivieri LLC. His firm developed into an immigration powerhouse, celebrating a legacy of success in difficult and complicated cases. In recent years, among many accolades, he had his third Supreme Court victory in Mata v. Lynch. Mr. Gonzalez and his firm are making a real difference in immigration law. His firm has experienced significant growth, and is currently 13 attorneys strong.

Each attorney is a generalist and an expert in their niche of immigration law. In addition to Mr. Gonzalez, the firm’s litigation team includes Naimeh Salem, Noel Zuniga, Daniel Ottaviano, Jorge Arias and Roberto Quijano, all experts in removal or deportation defense. The appellate team includes Alexander Afanassiev, who is certified in immigration and nationality law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, with more than a decade of experience, as well as Aaron Prahbu and Eric Brown, who handle appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals, Circuit Courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. The Business and Investment team includes Michael Dominguez (previously with Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy) and Mario Gonzalez, who work on all types of employment and investment-based matters. Mr. Gonzalez and Ms. Salem also handle all family law cases with attorney Ricardo Tapia and Roberto Zavaleta.

Under the leadership of Mr. Gonzalez, Gonzalez Olivieri LLC provides tactical solutions and expert knowledge to each client’s case.

Raed Gonzalez

Gonzalez Olivieri LLC

2200 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 550

Houston, TX 77098

713-481-3040

www.gonzalezolivierillc.com