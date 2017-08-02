You are here: Home / Top Lawyers / Romero, Paola / Paola Romero

Paola Romero

PAOLA ROMERO | Immigration Law

Paola Romero is a founding shareholder with the Romero Law Firm where she has been helping families and corporations navigate the complex U.S. Immigration system. Paola’s critical eye for details and preparation has benefited her clients in obtaining Temporary and Permanent Visas, Permanent Residency, Labor Certification, Deferred Action, and Citizenship. Helping companies and families to share in opportunities our great country has to offer, Paola and the firm also provide exceptional representation in modest to complex litigation in family and probate cases.

The Romero Law Firm, PC
17041 El Camino Real, Ste. 209
Houston, TX 77058
281-220-1067
www.attorneyromero.com

