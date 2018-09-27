Pablo Nossa

Immigration Law

With eight years of experience, Pablo Nossa became a lawyer to help people. “What I love most about my job is client interaction and knowing that I’ve had a positive impact on their lives, having contributed in some part to making the world a better place,” he says.

Clients are always the top priority—Nossa is available to his clients 24/7, giving them personable service at all times. The Nossa Law Office prides itself in being a client-centered business, “working with people first, not numbers,” he adds.

Nossa obtained his degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, also receiving a BA in Political Science and Latin American Studies. He has been named as a part of Super Lawyers Rising Star, Lawyers of Distinction and Houstonia Magazine’s top lawyers 2016 edition.

NOSSA LAW

1415 North Loop West, Ste. 905 Houston, TX 77008

713-599-1633 • nossalaw.com