Mary E. Ramos

Mary E. Ramos | Family Law

At the helm of the Ramos Law Group, PLLC, which specializes in all aspects of family law, Mary E. Ramos is known as the gladiator of family law. From adoptions, divorce litigation and child custody to high-asset property division and more, the firm provides exceptional service and insight to each and every client. “From the first time I stepped into a family courtroom, my role as a family law attorney was clarified. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else with my life. Few people get the opportunity to do what they love every day, and I am blessed in being able to pursue my dreams as an advocate,” says Ramos, who’s Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization with more than 12 years of experience.

Together with her seasoned associates, Jessica Mikell and Lindsey Lewis, Ramos is a firm believer in continuing education. To that end, the team is active in various legal organizations, with Ramos maintaining membership in the Texas Bar College, which warrants four times the education requirement for all attorneys. Membership is an honor bestowed to less than 10 percent of Texas attorneys.

RAMOS LAW GROUP PLLC

1214 Miramar St.

Houston, TX 77006

713-225-6200 • ramosfamilylaw.com