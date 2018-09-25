Jared R. Woodfill

Attorney at Law

Founding partner Jared Woodfill is a dynamic courtroom talent with broad litigation experience in family law, business litigation, personal injury and issues involving constitutional questions. Mr. Woodfill is a 1990 graduate of the University of Texas and received his law degree from St. Mary’s University in 1993 where he was a cum laude graduate. He is active in Houston-area community issues and served as chairman of the Houston-area Republican Party from 2002–2014.

Mr. Woodfill is licensed to practice in Texas and New York state courts, as well as the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, United States Court of Federal Claims and U.S. District Courts for Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit.

In 2015, Mr. Woodfill was named Local Person of the year by Fox 26 Roundup. In 2016 and 2017, Woodfill was named one of Houston’s top lawyers by Houstonia Magazine. He has also received the TRL Defender of Life Award, Texas Values’ Kelly Shackleford Award, San Jacinto Republican’s Patriot Award, and Vision America’s Local Hero of the Faith Award.

Woodfill Law Firm guides each client through the legal process with passion and attention to detail utilizing modern technical trial practices. The firm utilizes state-of-the-art technology, powerful graphic presentations and the latest trial science techniques to achieve favorable results. Mr. Woodfill’s commitment to superior client service is reflected throughout Woodfill Law’s attitude, philosophy and our approach to the law—that’s why people turn to Woodfill Law Firm.

