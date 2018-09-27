Brann Sullivan

Brann Sullivan Trial Lawyers, PLLC

Personal Injury

Through a combined five decades of successful personal injury trial law practice, Scott Brann and Roger Sullivan have garnered expertise that makes the difference between getting what clients deserve or settling for something less than fair. In its second year, Brann Sullivan looks forward to continuing and expanding that strong tradition.

Scott received his law degree from South Texas College of Law, magna cum laude, and is licensed by the Texas, Florida, and U.S. Supreme Courts. He has held the AV Rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings system for 30 years, recently earning the AV Preeminent rating. He is a lifetime member of the Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Roger earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. His accolades include Rising Star by Texas Super Lawyers in 2015 and 2016; Houstonia Magazine’s Top Houston Lawyers for 2015; Texas Super Lawyer in 2017; and National Trial Lawyers’ list of 2016 and 2018 Top 100 Plaintiff Lawyers.

Both are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and members of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

BRANN SULLIVAN

602 Sawyer St., Ste. 700

Houston, TX 77007

713-BS-TRIAL • BStrial.com