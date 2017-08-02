You are here: Home / Top Lawyers / Sanchez, Benjamin K. / Benjamin K. Sanchez

Benjamin K. Sanchez

Benjamin K. Sanchez | Business and Civil Litigation

Benjamin K. Sanchez, a 20-year attorney, is consistently rated as one of Houston’s Top Lawyers in Business and Civil Litigation. Born in The Heights, Benjamin graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston Law Center. He is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his firm’s opening and continues to serve a variety of clients in various litigation matters. Benjamin is also a dual-certified (John Maxwell and Les Brown) speaker, trainer, and coach.

Sanchez Law Firm
1521 Green Oak Pl., Ste. 103
Kingwood, TX 77339
713-780-7745
www.sanchezlawfirm.com

