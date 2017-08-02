Benjamin K. Sanchez

Benjamin K. Sanchez, a 20-year attorney, is consistently rated as one of Houston’s Top Lawyers in Business and Civil Litigation. Born in The Heights, Benjamin graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston Law Center. He is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his firm’s opening and continues to serve a variety of clients in various litigation matters. Benjamin is also a dual-certified (John Maxwell and Les Brown) speaker, trainer, and coach.

Sanchez Law Firm

1521 Green Oak Pl., Ste. 103

Kingwood, TX 77339

713-780-7745

www.sanchezlawfirm.com