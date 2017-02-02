You are here: Home Blogs / Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team (WWAFT) vs. NFL Alumni

Ryder System, Inc . was a title sponsor of Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team (WWAFT) vs. NFL Alumni at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Tex. WWAFT–composed of service members who have served and are now using a prosthetic devices to engage in everyday activities–beat the NFL Alumni of Houston 42-14.

The star-studded event, held just days before Super Bowl LI, featured notable attendees including NFL Alumni Michael Vick, Kailee Wong, Rocky Bleier, Steve McKinney, Bob Golic, and Nate Boyer; five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles; and 1984 Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton.