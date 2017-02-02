Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team (WWAFT) vs. NFL Alumni
February 2, 2017 by Assistant Editor
Ryder System, Inc. was a title sponsor of Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team (WWAFT) vs. NFL Alumni at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Tex. WWAFT–composed of service members who have served and are now using a prosthetic devices to engage in everyday activities–beat the NFL Alumni of Houston 42-14.
The star-studded event, held just days before Super Bowl LI, featured notable attendees including NFL Alumni Michael Vick, Kailee Wong, Rocky Bleier, Steve McKinney, Bob Golic, and Nate Boyer; five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles; and 1984 Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton.
Over the past five years, Ryder has hired more than 4,800 veterans. Veterans possess special skills and proven leadership capabilities that translate well into the Company’s business–from roles as maintenance technicians, to professional drivers, and logistics engineers. To find out how you can match your veteran skills with open positions at Ryder, visit ryder.com/military.