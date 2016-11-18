You are here: Home Blogs / Thanksgiving at Tony Mandola’s

Leave the Cooking to Tony Mandola’s this Thanksgiving

Houston, Texas. November 11, 2016. Owners Phyllis and Tony Mandola are doing the shopping and chopping so you don’t have to this Thanksgiving. Place your orders between November 1st to November 18th, secured with a credit card with option to pay with the card or other forms of payment at pick up. Orders will be ready for pickup on Wednesday November the 23rd. between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at the restaurant. Heating instructions for Turkeys and sides will be provided.



For more information or reservations, please call 713-528-3474, or visitwww.TonyMandolas.com

A la Carte Menu (feeds 6-8 people)

Cajun Fried Turkey $64.99

Roasted Turkey $56.99

Broccoli Casserole $16.99

Candied Yams $16.99

Cornbread Dressing $14.99

Creamed Spinach Casserole $16.99

Fresh Cranberry Sauce $13.99

Green Bean Casserole $16.99

Parmesan Potatoes $16.99

Quart of Gravy $9.50

Banana Key Lime Pie $32.00

Bread Pudding $20.00

Pumpkin Pie $20.00

1 full pan of Grandmas Meat Lasagna $72.00 “Make it a meal” options: (feeds 6-8 people) 1 Cajun Fried Turkey with 3 sides and a choice of Bread Pudding or Pumpkin Pie $150

Or

1 Roasted Turkey with 3 sides and a choice of Bread pudding or Pumpkin Pie $145

Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen is a New Orleans style Oyster Bar and Seafood House, with an Italian flair. Known for its fresh Texas Gulf Seafood – shrimp, oysters, fish, and home-made pastas, red beans and rice, Mama’s Gumbo, and Mama’s Bourbon Bread Pudding.