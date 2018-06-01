You are here: Home Blogs / Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival

Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival

Experience the very best wines from Rioja and tapas you will never forget!

The Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival of Houston is a one-day celebration offering a flavor-packed experience showcasing the best in food and wine culture from Rioja, Spain. Join us for the perfect Saturday filled with unlimited tapas and perfectly paired sips.

From first bites to endless wine flights, here’s what’s in store for our guests:

Your Ticket Buys You … Everything! A unique culinary experience of gastronomy and prominent wines from Rioja, all served by some of North America’s most forward-thinking food creators and bodega leaders. Experience Rioja through exclusive tastings, libations, hands-on wine seminars and more at the biggest wine event of the year! All guests are entered to win a Rioja wine cellar.

Going on its fourth year the festival welcomes over 50 of Rioja’s best winemakers and notable Houston and nationally renowned chefs in the stunning atmosphere of Houston’s iconic Corinthian venue. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charity. For more details visit https://www.riojafest.com.

FEATURING RETAIL PARTNER Goody Goody Liquor