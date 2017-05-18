You are here: Home Blogs / Hotel Galvez Annual Wedding Vow Renewal

Hotel Galvez Annual Wedding Vow Renewal

Saturday, June 10, 2017

2024 Seawall, Galveston, TX

Couples are invited to renew their vows at the only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast. Since its Centennial Anniversary in 2011, Hotel Galvez & Spa has hosted an Annual Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony for couples. The mass vow renewal is scheduled in June to coincide with the hotel’s 106th anniversary and to celebrate the most popular month for weddings. Couples renew their vows as part of ceremony held on hotel grounds and officiated by a Galveston Justice of the Peace. Following the ceremony, couples are invited to a reception hosted by the hotel. Participating couples have the option to book a romantic weekend getaway or simply participate in the courtesy ceremony. Advance reservations are required. The package is available to book online at www.HotelGalvez.com (see special offers) or call (409) 765-7721.