Escape to Riviera Maya
May 9, 2017 by Assistant Editor
Filed under Blogs, Events
‘Escape to Riviera Maya’ event attendees will enjoy a happy hour complete with expertly curated wine from Jackson Family Wines, gourmet bites reflective of what will be served at the resort during the Lone Star Food, Art & Music Festival, and meet and greets with Executive Chefs as well as Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ personalities. The schedule of Houston events is as follows:
May 16, 6-8pm: Chef Hugo Ortega at Caracol Restaurant
May 17, 6-8pm: Chef Austin Simmons at Bubbell and Hudson Bistro
June 27, 6-8pm: Chef Hugo Ortega at Hugo’s Restaurant