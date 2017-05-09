You are here: Home Blogs / Escape to Riviera Maya

Escape to Riviera Maya

‘Escape to Riviera Maya’ event attendees will enjoy a happy hour complete with expertly curated wine from Jackson Family Wines, gourmet bites reflective of what will be served at the resort during the Lone Star Food, Art & Music Festival, and meet and greets with Executive Chefs as well as Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ personalities. The schedule of Houston events is as follows:

May 16, 6-8pm: Chef Hugo Ortega at Caracol Restaurant

May 17, 6-8pm: Chef Austin Simmons at Bubbell and Hudson Bistro

June 27, 6-8pm: Chef Hugo Ortega at Hugo’s Restaurant