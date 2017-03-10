You are here: Home Blogs / Champion Wine Garden at Houston Rodeo

Champion Wine Garden at Houston Rodeo

Opening a sparkling wine correctly is important. Hold the cork. Shift the bottle. It should sigh. Open and enjoy.

Tips like this and so much more are available when you visit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Champion Wine Garden.

Live music, a festive

atmosphere and award winning wines are on tap at this outdoor venue located between the carnival midway and NRG.

Wine submission stats:

2850 wine entries

20 countries

235 Texas wines

The double blind judging took place in November.

Wines to watch:

Grand champion is from Spain.

2010 Arinzano $120.

2014 Texas Chardonnay Fall Creek $94

Notorious Mt. Veeder Malbec

Nice Winery $120.

