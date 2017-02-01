You are here: Home Blogs / Aramark’s Super Bowl LI Menu

Aramark’s Super Bowl LI Menu

Celebrating the taste of Houston, the culinary team from Aramark unveiled some of the food available during Super Bowl Week.

To celebrate the many flavors the great state of Texas has to offer and Houston’s thriving culinary scene, Aramark offers a plentiful menu.

Students from the culinary program at Westside High School unveiled their specialty item: The Bayou City Banh Mi 51.

The ATL Fried Chicken Stak — Crisp waffles fries, topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Peach Marmalade BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream and Green Onions.

Beantown Griller — slow cooked Tri Pot Roast, Sweet Carmelized Onions, Cabot Cheddar Cheese on Whole Grain Bread. Served with a side of Bacon Infused Baked Beans.