Adventure Kids Playcare Halloween Open House

HOUSTON –Adventure Kids Playcare Memorial City will host a Halloween themed Open House at the new facility on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 , from 5-7 p.m.

Adventure Kids Playcare Memorial City invites guests to a fun-filled evening at the new facility. Guests will receive staff-guided tours of the playrooms and children will experience Adventure Kids Playcare firsthand with free playtime. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating and to enter the costume contest with the chance to win prizes and exclusive Adventure Kids Playcare discounts. Light bites and refreshments will be served while guests participate in activities for the whole family including face painting and arts and crafts.

Located on the Katy Freeway near Gessner and Bunker Hill in the Memorial area, Adventure Kids Playcare fills the need for flexible, hourly childcare that is necessary as families become busier. The new facility is a safe and secure environment featuring a large indoor playground, multiple imagination stations, arts and crafts, video games, karaoke and an interactive system that offers artistic simulation, games and dancing projected onto floor mats.

The facility also offers parents a lounge area with free Wi-Fi, comfortable tables and chairs, along with cable and local television. The lounge can accommodate up to 30 people and is available to parents for meetings, as well as to organizations.

Monday through Thursday , 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. , Friday , 7 a.m. – midnight and Saturday , 9 a.m. – midnight . To schedule a staff-guided tour, register your child, or to learn more about Adventure Kids Playcare, visit the website Adventure Kids Playcare is openthroughand. To schedule a staff-guided tour, register your child, or to learn more about Adventure Kids Playcare, visit the website here or call 713-838-1414 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram

About Adventure Kids Playcare:

Adventure Kids Playcare is a unique drop-in childcare center featuring an indoor playground along with multiple activities for children of all ages. The childcare center provides a safe and engaging environment for children while conveniently providing parents the ability to have a productive guilt-free day. Adventure Kids Playcare accepts children ranging from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. Children interact with one another while enjoying the many imagination stations, arts and crafts, playground, video games and more. Parents may drop off their children anytime with no reservation required following an initial, on-site registration, Monday through Thursday , 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. , Friday , 7 a.m. – midnight and Saturday , 9 a.m. – midnight .