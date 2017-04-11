Entertainment / You are here: Home Events / 3rd Annual “All-Star Bowling Benefit” June 11th

3rd Annual “All-Star Bowling Benefit” June 11th

Houston Astros’ George Springer to Host

3rd Annual “All-Star Bowling Benefit”

for Camp SAY – the Summer Camp for Young People Who Stutter

Sunday, June 11, 2017

The 3rd Annual George Springer All-Star Bowling Benefit will be held Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Lucky Strike Houston, located at 1201 San Jacinto St., Houston 77002.

This Bowling Benefit is being hosted by George Springer, a Houston Astros outfielder and Sports Illustrated cover athlete, and is a fundraiser to send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) invites guests to attend the benefit alongside Honorary Chair Dr. Carolyn Farb. Co-chairs Lara Bell and Melissa DeAyala along with Junior Chair Matthew DeAyala will welcome guests to an inspiring and memorable evening of bowling with celebrities.

The George Springer All-Star Bowling Benefit is a fundraiser for The George Springer Kids Fund, which was established to offer financial aid to young people of all socio-economic backgrounds, helping them attend Camp SAY.

Springer is the national spokesperson for Camp SAY, a 2-week, ACA-accredited summer camp for kids & teens who stutter, ages 8-18. Camp SAY blends a traditional summer camp experience, with programs and activities that empower young people who stutter. This camp also helps campers build confidence, communication skills and friendships to last a lifetime. Camp SAY is a program of SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impacts of stuttering.

This Bowling Benefit will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by bowling fun with fellow Astros and celebrity lane captains, with an open bar and dinner. The event will also feature sport themed items, experiences, and memorabilia in a silent auction. All event and auction proceeds will send children and teens to Camp SAY.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 11, 2017

7:30 – 10 p.m.

WHERE:

Lucky Strike Houston

1201 San Jacinto St.

Houston, TX 77002

PRICE:

Benefit Tickets: $200 – $500

Sponsorship levels: $1,000 – $25,000

Program ads: $500 – $2,500

To purchase a sponsorship, tickets, or program ad, please contact Noah Cornman at 212-414-9696, ext. 201 or at Noah@SAY.org. Tickets and sponsorships may also be purchased online at SAY.org/Springer.

About George Springer

George Springer is a celebrated Houston Astros rookie outfielder, recent Sports Illustrated cover athlete, and a person who stutters. Springer was selected by the Houston Astros out of the University of Connecticut in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. As the 11th overall selection, Springer became the highest selection in the MLB Draft in Connecticut baseball history. Springer played his first MLB game in April 2014. In 2013, Springer joined the 30-30 club, recording more than 30 home runs and stolen bases. Springer was also named MVP in the Texas League All-Star Game, the Texas League Player of the Year, a Baseball America Minor League All-Star, an MLB.com Organization All-Star, and was a finalist for USA Today’s Minor League Player of the Year Award. Springer was raised in New Britain, CT. Learn more at houston.astros.mlb.com.

About SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young

The Stuttering Association for the Young is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes every voice matters, and offers: Camp SAY, a summer camp for young people who stutter, Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs, and Speech Therapy. Young people from all socioeconomic backgrounds have access to SAY programs, and this year alone, more than $400,000 in financial aid is being awarded to families in need. www.SAY.org

About Camp SAY

Camp SAY is an American Camp Association (ACA)-accredited summer camp where everything seems possible for a young person who stutters, and where they develop the skills they need to communicate more effectively, build self-confidence and forge friendships. This sleep-away camp welcomes children and teens that stutter, ages 8-18, and their young family members and friends who want to share an incredible camp experience together. Young people from across the country, and beyond, attend Camp SAY year-after-year. www.CampSAY.org

