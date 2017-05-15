You are here: Home Blogs / Suite Summer Escape Package: Honua Kai Resort & Spa

Suite Summer Escape Package: Honua Kai Resort & Spa

There’s no sweeter time than summer to escape to the poi-fect Maui destination,Honua Kai Resort & Spa! Invite your readers to give their summer a suite Hawaiian punch, with the resort’s new Suite Summer Escape Package.Including huge savings on the resort’s spacious suites, daily breakfast at Duke’s Beach House, a rental car for island exploration and more, the package makes planning a family vacation to Maui a breeze!

Honua Kai Resort & Spa’s idyllic beachfront location gives travelers easy access to the best island activities. Enter a state of indentured surfitude with family surf lessons, explore the island’s natural wonders during an afternoon of snorkeling or zip-lining, or simply bask in the sun on beautiful-Kaanapali Beach.

Are you working on any summer travel stories where this Suite Summer Escape Package would be a fit? I have outlined full package details below and look forward to hearing from you.

Suite Summer Escape at Honua Kai Resort & Spa

Complimentary Breakfast for two at Duke’s Beach House – Studio & One Bedroom Suites OR …

… Complimentary Breakfast for four at Duke’s Beach House – Two & Three Bedroom Suites

A Full Size Car Rental

A $20 MCS Activity Credit

Complimentary Professional Family Photoshoot with Forever Maui & A 8×10 keepsake photo

Booking Window: April 05, 2017 – June 30, 2017

Stay Dates: June 07, 2017 – August 20, 2017

Rates start at $453.00 per night for a one-bedroom suite.

Restrictions: promotion is applicable to new bookings only. Studio Resort View Suites do not apply

To book this package, call 855-674-1522. Visit HonuaKai.com for more information.

About Honua Kai Resort & Spa

Honua Kai offers a uniquely contemporary Maui experience. Nestled on 38 oceanfront acres of Kaanapali’s pristine North Beach, the resort is designed as two U-shaped buildings with ocean and mountain views, lush landscaping and expansive open spaces. This openness is mirrored in each of the 628 guest suites (one-, two-, and three-bedroom) with the largest lanais on Maui, professionally equipped kitchens, spacious and homelike floor plans, and luxury resort services. An imaginative aqua network of pools, hot tubs, natural pond bridges, waterslide, waterfalls and fountains allows for privacy and play. Dining options include Duke’s Beach House and ‘Aina Gourmet Market. Find out more at http://www.honuakai.com/.